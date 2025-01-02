MARRIAGE and parenting are never a walk in the park as both partners must work together to make it work. But some do put in more effort than the other, leading to friction, resentment and harbour dissatisfaction.

A local woman who recently experienced a miscarriage is pondering on divorcing her husband and leaving custody of her six-year-old child to him over their disrespect and rudeness.

The woman, according to a X post by @meingl, submitted an anonymous confession, explaining that she asked her husband to help manage the household and look after her son while she recovers from the miscarriage.

She claims the miscarriage happened while she was driving and her child was kicking her seat from behind.

The husband took leave from work during her recovery period but is said to be of no help as he was “busy playing games” and will only spend time with his son during “fun times” such as watching television or going out.

ALSO READ: Mother of two warns women not to rush into marriage, motherhood following “largely useless” husband’s neglect during pregnancies

“The other important things I handle.

“I am thinking of divorcing my husband and leaving the custody rights of my child to him. I am so sick of all of this,” she said.

The mother does not raise a hand on her child and will verbally reprimand them except to lightly flick their ears on a rare occasion; however, her husband almost “smacked” her when she tried flicking her child, even in public, per her claims.

She also noticed that her child’s behaviour in pre-school is good and is generally respectful to everyone else but her, prompting her to call a “behaviour therapist” for a test.

ALSO READ: “I can only eat what my husband wants me to eat” - M’sian shares details of her toxic 20 year marriage

“The instructor’s first diagnosis revealed there are two extremes in our parenting so our child is only comfortable with who (they) prefer. It is like I am overly strict and my husband is overindulgent.

“When I interact with my child, the instructor said I was correct in setting boundaries, giving chances, encouragement for the child to do the right thing but the minute (their) father swoops in, I immediately lose my authority.

“It is like I do not even exist. I am thinking of leaving my child with (their) father and let him handle everything and see if he can stand it,” she added.

Netizens sympathised with the anonymous woman’s circumstances and advised her to just leave her husband as the marriage seems to be detrimental to her well-being especially since she just experienced a miscarriage.