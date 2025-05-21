DESPITE having a good salary, understanding bosses, and the luxury of living close to her workplace, a Malaysian woman is contemplating quitting her job — all because she feels alone at the office.

In a heartfelt anonymous confession posted by X user @ammarfaris, the woman shared her emotional struggle, revealing how the absence of camaraderie among colleagues has taken a toll on her well-being.

“I have a good salary, good bosses and my home is near my workplace. However, I don’t have any close friends here.

“I often have lunch alone and I can only rant to myself whenever I’m stressed. I never expected that I wouldn’t have any friends and I’m very tempted to resign,” she wrote, seeking advice to reignite her motivation.

Her confession struck a chord with many, including the original poster himself, who offered a dose of empathy and tough love.

“You’re not broken. You’re just in a season. There really are seasons or phases in life when we feel a little lonely.

“Get a life. One of the biggest advantages you have is that your home is close to your workplace. And what does that mean?

@ammarfaris asked her to make the most of her free time after work, since she’s lucky to avoid the traffic others face, and suggested she join night classes—online or offline—that can help her gain skills while expanding her social circle.

He also encouraged her to volunteer on weekends at places like soup kitchens, NGOs, or mosque youth clubs, where many people not only contribute but also find opportunities to meet new friends.

He further advised her to take advantage of having fewer social distractions by saving and investing more, suggesting that this is the perfect time to build an emergency fund, aim for a six-figure savings goal, and use this “grind season” to lay a solid financial foundation for her future.

@ammarfaris also told her to reframe her mindset, explaining that this phase was like a training arc. Instead of feeling stuck, she should see it as a time to build her own life, learn independence, manage her emotions, strengthen her finances and upgrade herself.

“Honestly, this can be one of the most exciting phases in your life — you get to choose your direction,” he wrote.

He suggested that if she still wants to resign after considering everything, she should at least do so with a clear plan—setting a concrete goal like saving RM100,000 first before quitting—so her decision isn’t driven by emotion and she leaves with something solid to fall back on.

“So, if you ask me what my final advice is? Stay. Build. Believe,” he concluded.

The post quickly gained traction, with netizens chiming in — many echoing the sentiment that work should not be one’s primary social outlet.

One user called @mohdshahnazli commented: “It’s actually best to be a lone ranger at work, as long as your boss acknowledges your efforts. Otherwise, you might end up caught in cliques, with people talking behind your back and all the usual office politics. So, keep your socialising to a minimum.”

“Believe me, there’s no such thing as a perfect workplace. Wherever you go, it’s the same—there will always be one or two things that don’t match what you want. At the end of the day, just be grateful, okay?” ericho_syah wrote.