M’sian woman finds frog in ‘limau ais’, sparks Sendayan eatery outrage

NOTHING beats a refreshing iced lime juice on a hot day — until it comes with an unexpected, slimy surprise.

A TikTok user, Imalina, shared a shocking incident that took place at AFT Station in Bandar Sri Sendayan, Seremban, where she discovered a frog in her limau ais (iced lime juice) — after she had already consumed a quarter of it.

“I stirred the drink and made the thing come up, dragged it with my straw... and there was a frog. What do you expect when the frog’s colour also looks like asam boi?

“Swear I was speechless! I was shaking, seriously!”

In a follow-up video, a five-second clip showed what appeared to be a dead frog floating inside the drink.

The incident has since racked up nearly 3 million views, triggering a flood of reactions from netizens and raising serious concerns about restaurant hygiene standards.

Some users encouraged Imalina to file a legal complaint over the incident, while others questioned why she made the matter public on social media.

In response, Imalina clarified that she had already informed the restaurant staff — but their reaction only added fuel to the fire.

“I told the staff about it, but they acted like nothing happened. They didn’t even apologise.”

Her experience struck a nerve with other patrons. One user shared a similar unpleasant visit to the same restaurant.

“I’ve eaten there before too. I ordered kuey teow ladna. The squid and prawns were spoiled.

“There were also metal shavings and bits of scrub pad in the dish. When I told the staff, they just gave me a dirty look — no refund, no apology.”

While many condemned the restaurant, others took a more humorous approach.

One netizen joked that Imalina should see a doctor — referencing the Malaysian superhero film Cicak Man — suggesting she might turn into “Katak Girl” (Frog Girl).

Another quipped, “Usually they put telur katak (basil seeds) in drinks. This place gave you the whole frog!”

Despite the jokes, the incident has triggered serious conversations about food safety and hygiene practices in eateries.

Customers are now urging restaurant owners to take accountability and implement stricter cleanliness protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future.