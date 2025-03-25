MALAYSIA is still touted as an ideal destination for retirement, with international tourists highlighting the country’s affordable cost of living and healthcare, according to the Annual Global Retirement Index.

Based on the index, Malaysia ranked seventh out of 10 countries on the list of the best places to retire.

Panama leads on the list of best places to retire, followed by Portugal in second place and Costa Rica in third.

Other countries listed in the index include Mexico (4th place), France (5th place), Spain (6th place), Greece (8th place), Italy (9th place), and Thailand (10th place).

The global retirement index stated that Malaysia’s affordability, especially in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur, is a “major draw,” mainly comparing the country’s costs in USD.

For instance, the ranking states that the monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Kuala Lumpur usually ranges between RM1,500 and RM2,500 (US$300-US$500), while the cost of a meal at local eateries is estimated to be as low as RM10 (US$2).

The list also highlighted Malaysia’s visa options tailored to retirees looking to stay long-term, citing the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) and the Sarawak–Malaysia My Second Home (S-MM2H) programs.

“For retirees who prefer the charm of historical architecture, towns like George Town in Penang provide options to rent or purchase colonial-era homes. For those considering property investment, Malaysia’s real estate market is on the rise,” the index stated.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s healthcare system was cited as a reason international retirees can “feel at ease,” with its “world-class” private healthcare facilities offering modern amenities and skilled English-speaking doctors at costs “far below” those in Western countries. Each visit is estimated to cost between RM50 and RM250 (US$10 - US$50).

Furthermore, the index noted that the availability of specialised aging care in Malaysia is an advantage for retirees, with home-care services widely accessible for those seeking medical assistance in their homes.

The index also highlighted Malaysia’s tropical climate while mentioning the cooler landscape of Cameron Highlands and the beach destinations of Langkawi and Penang, catering to different lifestyle preferences.