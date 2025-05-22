MALAYSIA has earned global recognition as one of the most peaceful nations in the world, securing the 10th spot in the Global Peace Index 2024 & World Risk Report.

Within Asia, Malaysia is now ranked the second most peaceful country, trailing just behind Singapore.

The announcement was shared by Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Shamsul Azri bin Abu Bakar, in a Facebook post yesterday, where he applauded the achievement and extended congratulations to the nation.

“Congratulations! This is a truly proud achievement for Malaysia.

“We have been ranked among the top 10 safest countries in the world according to the Global Peace Index 2024, and second in Asia after Singapore,” he wrote.

“This accomplishment reflects the continuous efforts by the Government and all Malaysians in maintaining peace, safety, and national stability.

“It also shows the spirit of cooperation, tolerance, and unity demonstrated by all levels of society. May this achievement serve as motivation to continue preserving peace and harmony in our country,” he highlighted.

Other countries in the Global Peace Index Top 20 include Iceland, Ireland, Austria, New Zealand, Switzerland, Portugal, Denmark, and Japan — highlighting Malaysia’s strong global standing in peace and safety.

Malaysians in the comments were definitely beaming with pride.

One user called Adrian Lim commented: “When you take out the smaller countries with under 10 million people, Malaysia ranks number 2 in the world for peace, second only to Canada.

“Most of the other countries on the list are racially homogeneous, with one dominant race and religion, while Malaysia is a multiracial society.

“Well done, Malaysians,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Fathi Zohri was baffled that Japan was placed 17th, stating, “Japan ranked lower? Impossible!”