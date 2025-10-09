Barcelona to play historic La Liga match in Miami against Villarreal

BARCELONA will play Villarreal in Miami in a La Liga match on December 20, making it the first European league fixture to be held overseas.

The Spanish top flight confirmed the historic match will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, United States.

European football governing body UEFA stated it opposes overseas games but will permit this match on an exceptional basis.

UEFA will also allow a Serie A match between AC Milan and Como to be played in Australia next February.

La Liga president Javier Tebas described the decision as a historic step that projects Spanish football into a new dimension.

He acknowledged concerns about the move but emphasised it represents just one match out of the 380-game season.

The fixture was originally scheduled for Villarreal’s home stadium before being relocated to Miami.

Villarreal will compensate season ticket holders with free travel to Miami or a 30% discount on their season ticket.

Eighteen fan groups from both clubs had previously expressed complete opposition to the match being played abroad.

La Liga has attempted to stage matches overseas since 2017 but faced frequent resistance from the Spanish football federation.

Barcelona’s rivals Real Madrid have also voiced disapproval, calling the move unacceptable and claiming it alters competitive balance. – AFP