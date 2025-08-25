Malaysian girl’s hilarious drain crossing fear goes viral

MANY of us don’t realise we have a fear of heights until we’re faced with a situation that truly tests it.

That’s exactly what happened to a group of four young Malaysian girls who recently went viral, all because of a drain.

In a video shared by TikTok user @chwrrycimi, the group was seen attempting to cross a fairly wide drain. It wasn’t exactly river-sized, but it was wide enough to shake someone’s confidence, especially when fear kicks in.

What should’ve been a simple hop over turned into a full-on mission, complete with strategy and suspense, when one of them froze, too afraid to make the jump.

While her friends had already made it across, she stood still on the edge, completely stuck in a personal battle with the drain.

Multiple attempts were made to encourage her, from words of motivation to practical solutions. She even handed over all her belongings to the others, in hopes that she could leap further without the extra weight.

But waiting too long has its side effects as the person recording the video, perhaps out of boredom, jokingly invited the others to enjoy the “sunset”, although she accidentally said “sunlight” instead, perhaps because the moment just too funny for proper English.

At one point, she even decided to go down gently into the drain and climbing it at the other end - but was advised against by her friends.

The video had since received over 116,000 likes, 1977 comments and shared 5,755 times at the time of writing.

In the comment section, @chwrrycimi told other users that her friend actually is a very particular and careful person, to the extend that she would suggest them to bring along a knife as protection when using GrabCar service.

This reminds me of a particular Malay proveb that say “Sediakan payung sebelum hujan” but in her case maybe we can say “Sediakan pisau sebelum naik Grab” perhaps?”.