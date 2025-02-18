A Malaysian teacher in Japan was caught allegedly stealing several credit cards and cash at a basketball court.

According to local reports, the 26-year-old teacher identified as Wong Ka Fei, took part in a basketball practice in Takatsuki City for the first time where he allegedly stole the credit cards from his teammates’ bags.

The suspect works as a part-time teacher in the Osaka prefecture.

Yahoo! Japan reported that the suspect registered for the basketball practice session under a false name.

Tens of thousands of yen and unauthorised use of several credit cards amounted to one million yen (RM29,266).

However, Wong denied taking any cash, admitting he only took the credit cards, saying he did not know about the cash.

Meanwhile, a clip of the alleged theft posted on X showed the 26-year-old Malaysian sitting near his teammates’ belongings and rummaging through a bag.

Meanwhile, the police will also investigate whether the suspect had committed other crimes, stating that similar incidents have occurred in the prefecture, according to ABCニュース.