A local woman recently highlighted the importance of investing in gold after sharing how a gold bracelet bought over 20 years ago has exponentially increased in value.

A TikTok post by @fieshagold claimed that a gold bracelet purchased in 2002 is now worth a whopping RM18,718 in 2025. The video was posted before gold prices hit an all-time high of RM500 per gram.

Back in 2002, the bracelet was priced at only RM2,314.

In the end, she walked away with a net profit of RM16,404.

“In 23 years, gold prices have skyrocketed! Buying gold has never been a loss — it’s just that people realise it too late,” she said.

She added that investing in gold is not a shortcut to wealth, but rather a safe and steady way to build it over time.

While netizens were stunned by the significant increase in value, many acknowledged the importance of investing in gold, noting how economic changes have affected its affordability.

“This is why everyone should own some gold. RM2,000 back then is equivalent to RM20,000 now. If you’d kept RM2,000 in the bank, it would still be RM2,000,” one user commented.

“In 2002, when I started my first job, I bought a gold necklace worth RM400 — now it’s worth RM4,000,” another shared.

“During the 2000s, many still thought gold was expensive because most people didn’t earn much. That’s why it’s important to set aside some savings in gold to protect against inflation,” another netizen advised.