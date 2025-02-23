A heartwarming video of a disabled man working at a global pizza franchise has touched the hearts of many online, with many expressing their admiration for his dedication to his work.

In a TikTok video by @zack_one47, the worker is shown moving efficiently throughout his shift, serving customers their food and drinks using only one hand.

“I met someone who inspired me and made me ashamed of myself,” Muhammad Zakwan said in his video.

The video showed the worker running to get his work done.

From cleaning tables to managing the counter, he does it all, not letting his disability get in the way of his job.

Zakwan added that the eatery’s staff prioritises customers and runs to assist them as soon as he spots them entering the premises.

He also thanked the franchise for allowing him to work at the eatery, located in Melaka.

In the comments section, several users claimed that the man has worked in various fast-food establishments for almost 20 years.

Netizens were touched by the disabled worker’s hard work and efficiency, whereas other users shared their experiences encountering the young man, who they claim has been working in fast-food establishments in Melaka for a long time.

“He has been working there for a long time. I feel sorry for him because the restaurant is short of manpower, but he still works hard to keep it running,” a user said.

“I am in awe. Even though it seems like he is running while carrying the (food or drinks), nothing is spilled or dropped. Amazing. If it were me, everything would be all over the place,” a netizen remarked.