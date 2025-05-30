IN a deeply personal confession on Threads, a man shared the harsh reality of surviving without family support since 2015—living in his car, relying on discarded food, and juggling part-time work and studies while staying off the grid.

The post, titled “Survival skills utk yg MARHAEN”.

“Marhaen” is a Malay term that refers to the common people, particularly the working class or lower-income group. It originated from Dr. Sukarno, Indonesia’s first president, who used “Marhaen” to represent ordinary citizens struggling under colonial or capitalist systems.

The points he outlined in his post were:

Eat leftover food from food courts or discarded items

Ride a bicycle for daily commuting

Shower at hospitals or petrol stations

Use the car as a home or find abandoned places to sleep

Drink lots of cold water from mamak stalls to feel full

Use public libraries to charge your phone and get work done

Wash clothes while showering—rotate 8 outfits, clean one set each day

“If you’ve ever lived like a hobo and are still going through it, we’re in the same gang,” he wrote.

Not all comments were kind. One user named bghfjvm harshly remarked, ““Disgusting, so dirty!” to which he replied, “As long as I can survive, boss... If I didn’t do all this with just enough salary and no parents to support me, who else is going to give me a subsidy to improve myself?

“ At least this way, I’ve managed to save a bit. I’ve been living like this since 2015 and I’m still alive.”

“What... No food but must have phone and data?” x89x89_x89 asked sarcastically.

“I study part-time and work as well. Without a phone, I’d be screwed,” the original poster replied.

However, some empathised with his situation, offering practical advice and words of encouragement.

“Hi Abang, I hope this is just a social experiment. Otherwise, I really can’t bear to see people living like this. If you’re in the KL area, around Chow Kit or Masjid Jamek, we have volunteers who give out free meals to the homeless. May Allah protect you and provide sustenance for you and your family,” 2mariamus offered.

“When you speak, be a little more considerate — we don’t know what others are going through in their lives. Think first before saying all sorts of things. If he’s comfortable living that way, just let him be. There’s no need to go overboard condemning everything. You have a brain, so use it,” ilhm.fzl commented, taking a jab at critics in the comments.