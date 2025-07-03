A ‘martabak’ seller in Shah Alam recently horrified netizens regarding the seller’s way of handling food preparation.

For food vendors, there are certain requirements to be met when it comes to handling food since said food is being served to the public.

A food review video on TikTok promoting a ‘martabak’ stand in Shah Alam showed the seller preparing the ‘martabak’ with his bare hands.

Throughout the video, the young man was shown flipping the ‘martabak’ dough, to sprinkling the minced meat on the dish without wearing gloves.

The video was littered with comments calling out the seller for not using gloves during the food preparation process, accusing the seller of being unhygienic.

“After breaking their fast, many would end up in hospitals,” a user sarcastically quipped.

Despite the negative comments, some have defended the seller, even pointing out that workers in mamak eateries preparing ‘roti canai’ do not typically wear gloves.