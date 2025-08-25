“Miza Ozawa” fined RM14k for creating pornographic content online

A 28-year-old woman previously convicted for online solicitation activities has been ordered to pay RM14,000 in fines for creating and distributing pornographic content through social media platforms.

Siti Amiza Baharuddin (pic) appeared before Sepang Sessions Court judge Ahmad Fuad Othman today, where she entered a guilty plea to charges related to the creation and transmission of explicit video material via her social media account.

The charges stem from activities that occurred on December 18, 2022, when the defendant allegedly created and initiated the distribution of pornographic content at 10:13pm via Telegram under the name “Miza Ozawa”.

The material was subsequently accessed by Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) investigators on May 19, 2023, at 10:08am and 4:34pm.

The prosecution was handled under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, with penalties outlined in Section 233(3) of the same legislation.

The maximum punishment under this law includes fines up to RM50,000, imprisonment of up to one year, or both, with additional daily penalties of RM1,000 for continued offenses after conviction.

According to Berita Harian, MCMC deputy public prosecutor Fadhli Ab Wahab led the prosecution case against the defendant.

The accused became visibly emotional upon hearing the court’s decision. Defense counsel Ahmad Hafiz A. Bakar requested leniency, citing his client’s responsibility as a mother to a 9-month-old infant, her admission of guilt, and assurances that she would not repeat the offense.

Family members of the defendant paid the RM14,000 fine on her behalf following the court session.

READ ALSO: Pregnant woman gets two months’ jail for solicitation of prostitution

This case represents the latest legal consequence for the defendant, who was previously sentenced to two months imprisonment in June 2024 by the Bandar Baru Bangi Sessions Court for solicitation-related activities conducted via messaging applications.

During her previous court appearance, she was six months pregnant and received sentencing from judge Shahrul Rizal Majid after pleading guilty to alternative charges. The earlier case also involved the sale of enhancement products alongside solicitation services.