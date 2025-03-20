A split-second decision on the road has left the internet divided.

A dashboard camera video of a road incident on Jalan Bukit Minyak, Penang, has sparked debate among netizens on X.

The six-second footage, shared by @Updateinfo111, shows a motorcycle on the left side of the road attempting to go straight.

A Toyota Vios, which had already signalled a left turn, proceeded to turn.

Instead of slowing down, the rider continues and collides with the car.

“In a situation like this, who should be blamed?” the post read, igniting discussions on road safety and driver responsibility.

Responses are divided, with some arguing that the motorcycle should not have overtaken on the left, while others believe the car signalled too late.

@aaniznordin pointed out that driving lessons never mention the need to check for traffic from behind before making a turn, while @me_siam noted that left-side overtaking has become common but remains dangerous.

“The motorcycle is clearly at fault. The car gave a signal long before turning, and the rider should have either stopped or moved to the right,” @entahlahmmmmmmm stated, while @bruhvr criticised motorcyclists for staying in blind spots and overtaking at intersections, calling it reckless behaviour.

On the other hand, some blamed the car driver for failing to ensure the lane was clear before turning.

“The car should have hugged the side properly and ensured no other vehicles were nearby before making the turn,” @ucangson argued. @darth_LIdious suggested that the driver signalled too late, making it difficult for the motorcyclist to react in time.

