EU lawmakers back ban on meat terms like ‘burger’ for plant-based foods

STRASBOURG: European Union lawmakers have voted to ban meat-related terms including ‘burger’ and ‘steak’ from plant-based food labelling.

The European Parliament approved the legal proposal with 355 votes in favour and 247 against during Wednesday’s plenary session in Strasbourg.

The text still requires negotiation with the bloc’s 27 member states before becoming law.

Rising concerns over animal welfare and livestock greenhouse gas emissions have driven more Europeans toward vegetarian and vegan diets.

Livestock farmers and their political representatives view plant-based meat alternatives as another threat to their struggling sector.

French right-wing lawmaker Celine Imart, who sponsored the amendment, stated “Let’s call a spade a spade”.

“It’s everyone’s right to eat alternative proteins -- made from plants, laboratories, tofu or insect flour,“ said Imart, who also farms cereals.

“But calling it ‘meat’ is misleading for the consumer.”

Her proposal would reserve labels including ‘sausage’ and ‘burger’ exclusively for foods containing actual meat.

The Greens and left-wing lawmakers opposed the measure alongside Germany’s food industry, Europe’s largest plant-based market.

The centre-right showed some division, with the head of Imart’s EPP group calling the ban “not at all a priority”.

Strong support from France’s livestock and meat industry helped secure the amendment’s passage with a comfortable majority. – AFP