Nancy seeks bigger Budget 2026 allocation for vulnerable children

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is being urged to provide greater Budget 2026 allocations for the welfare and development of children, especially those with special needs and from vulnerable groups.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri encouraged Members of Parliament to raise this matter with the government.

She also stressed the need to improve infrastructure to help undocumented children continue schooling and to address mental and physical health issues.

“We truly hope that a larger allocation will be provided for children, especially those with special needs, such as autism,” she told reporters after a briefing session on the Convention on the Rights of the Child for Members of Parliament.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul and Dewan Negara President Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah were also present at the event.

Earlier in her opening remarks, Nancy urged MPs to place children’s rights at the heart of national policymaking and budget decisions.

“I call upon all Members of Parliament, whether from the government or the opposition, to unite in making children’s rights a true national priority,” she added.

She noted that issues like child protection, education, nutrition, the environment and social protection belong to all Malaysian children and therefore to everyone.

With Malaysia set to appear before the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child in January 2026, Nancy acknowledged the pressure facing the government.

“It may sound simple, but it makes us very nervous because it’s not easy to face,” she said, describing the upcoming review as an examination with unknown questions.

She emphasised that her ministry is actively preparing for the dialogue to assess the country’s compliance with the convention and requested support from MPs.

Meanwhile, Johari reaffirmed Parliament’s commitment to protecting children and empowering youth in his speech.

He called for the legislative body to serve as a platform that listens to and acts for the next generation.

He highlighted youth-oriented initiatives like ‘Sekolah Parlimen’, ‘Parlimen Belia’ and the National Service Training Programme 3.0 that aim to engage young Malaysians in governance.

“This year marks three decades since Malaysia ratified the CRC,” he said, adding that the convention represents a living commitment rather than just a document signed in 1995.

He confirmed that Malaysia is preparing for the United Nations dialogue next year. – Bernama