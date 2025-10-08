PAC to summon Federal Court Chief Registrar and MOF over audit report

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee will summon the Federal Court Chief Registrar’s Office and the Ministry of Finance to provide clarification on issues raised in the Auditor-General’s Report 3/2025.

PAC chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin stated that the dates for these proceedings will be determined at a later time.

She explained that the committee will focus on topics involving elements of misconduct, abuse of power, wastage and leakages during these proceedings.

Mas Ermieyati revealed that the committee has already tabled 14 PAC Statements so far this year.

She added that the committee plans to present four more statements during the third sitting of the current Dewan Rakyat session.

Meanwhile, the PAC chairman announced that the committee will conduct a working visit to review the progress of the Littoral Combat Ship construction.

She confirmed that the date for this working visit will be announced later.

Mas Ermieyati made these announcements during a press conference at the Parliament lobby today.

The summons specifically relate to the e-Jamin system and the management of government vehicles under concession agreements.

These issues were highlighted in the Auditor-General’s Report 3/2025 as requiring further investigation and clarification. – Bernama