A local woman recently alleged witnessing a cleaner scolding an individual over a toilet fee payment at Pasar Seni.

“You market yourself as a tourist destination. The least you can do is make this place pleasant for all tourists and other patrons,” she said in a complaint via Threads addressed to Central Market’s official social media page.

She claimed that a woman only had a RM5 note to pay the 50 sen toilet fee, which allegedly angered a foreign cleaner, who then shouted at her, saying she had no spare change.

The complainant also alleged that she paid the 50 sen fee on behalf of the female patron.

“In the toilet, the cleaner was speaking in a rough manner, as though she disliked her job.

“It’s a toilet. It’s bound to get wet and dirty. Are they not paid well enough that they end up working without sincerity?” she added.

The woman further claimed that she had previously seen cleaning staff begin sweeping the steps immediately after people had sat on them, particularly during heavy rain.

“If no one is allowed to sit on the stairs, then please provide benches. It’s not a loss to have proper facilities,” she said.

Her post sparked discussions about Malaysia’s reliance on foreign workers, with some believing that over-reliance has resulted in poor oversight of their services.

“Not many Malaysians want to work in 3D (dangerous, dirty and difficult) sectors, which is why many foreign workers are hired, often without regular supervision,” one netizen commented.

While some netizens blamed the workers’ behaviour — with one suggesting they have become “too comfortable” thinking they can get away with anything — the woman disagreed. She argued that the issue stemmed from a lack of proper monitoring of staff at Central Market, a key location for tourism.

Meanwhile, others have also alleged experiencing poor service from cleaning staff at the location.