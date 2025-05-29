If you’ve job hunted in Malaysia, you’ve probably heard this line: “Can we see your payslip?”

For many job seekers, this is undoubtedly a rather frustrating and invasive request.

Recently a Malaysian man took to X to lament about how Human Resource (HR) employees would insist on asking for payslip during the job hiring process.

He argued that a person’s value should be based on their skills.

“Seriously, I don’t get it. Why is it common practice for HR these days to insist on asking for payslips? You’re hiring me for my skills and the contributions I’ll make to the company.

He added that payslips are confidential documents and the interested HR could reach out to his previous company if they wanted to confirm his wages.

“Why bother asking? You could just call the HR department at my previous company to confirm my salary. Payslips are supposed to be confidential, right?”

His post has since gained traction with many Malaysians agreeing that they too have experienced similar situations.

“True. I don’t get it either. I could have been severely underpaid in my previous job — so pay me what I’m really worth. I get that it’s supposed to be a guideline for how much to offer, but still, pay me based on what I can actually do. Just because it’s common practice doesn’t mean it has to be followed,” said funnlim.

“Even after I gave my payslip, there were still companies that tried to lowball my future salary. Cehhh. Then they had the nerve to say, “With the salary we’re offering, it should be enough for your commitments, right?”

Excuse me? Whether it’s enough or more than enough — that’s my business. Why are you so busy calculating my salary for me?”shared Anak Masnan.

“9 out of 10 times, the real intention is to lowball — no matter how they spin the story. The guy’s already earning below market rate, then when he tries to move to another company, they still want to lowball him with another below-market offer. All under the excuse of, “We can’t justify such a big jump in salary.” Hahaha. What a joke,” said Arungan.

