“PMX took my phone”: Anwar’s playful moment with Tawau resident

A video circulating on social media shows Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim sharing a lighthearted interaction with folks in Tawau, Sabah during his visit there yesterday.

In the viral footage, Anwar is initially seen walking and greeting the crowd who were recording his appearance.

When he approached a woman who was filming him, the Prime Minister unexpectedly took her phone.

The woman appeared surprised and excitedly exclaimed to her friends, “He’s taken my phone!”

Anwar, continuing to walk forward, eventually smiled at the playful moment before returning the device to its owner.

Onlookers also reacted with surprise and excitement witnessing the spontaneous interaction from the Prime Minister, who also serves as Finance Minister.

In the comments section, many praised Anwar’s approachable demeanor and good-natured attitude toward the public.

“The most chill, sporting and people-friendly PM, steady PMX,” said TikTok user Baba Yaga.

“Take good care of that phone, don’t clean it. Those Prime Minister fingerprints are valuable,“ joked TikTok user North Borneo.