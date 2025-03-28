A shocking incident has taken social media by storm in China after a Porsche driver skipped out on a 500 yuan (approx. RM310) petrol bill, leaving the burden on a petrol station worker.

The event occurred on March 12 at a service station located on a highway connecting Hubei and Shaanxi provinces, South China Morning Post reported.

The driver, behind the wheel of a black Porsche valued at US$75,000 (approx. RM332,437), filled up his tank before making a hasty getaway without paying. Surveillance footage captured the moment the man drove off, his car conspicuously lacking a number plate.

In China, driving a vehicle without a license plate is illegal. While new cars can be temporarily roadworthy with a provisional plate — consisting of two papers affixed to the vehicle’s windows — the Porsche had neither a plate nor the required payment for its fuel.

The employee involved, identified only by her surname Song, was the only staff member on duty at the time. In an effort to assist other customers, she moved a barrier post from in front of the car before realising the driver had sped off without settling the bill. Shocked, Song was forced to cover the unpaid cost out of her own pocket, as it was company policy to ensure all payments were accounted for before a shift change.

Song, who earns 2,800 yuan (approx. RM1,728) a month, supports two school-age daughters, making the unexpected financial burden even more challenging.

“The company reimbursed me after the incident,” Song shared with Fengmian News on March 14. She later posted the surveillance footage online, hoping to identify the driver and express her frustration.

Authorities tracked the man down in Shaanxi province, located in northwestern China, just four days later. Despite initially attempting to evade punishment by apologising to the police and transferring the money online to the petrol station, the police insisted on summoning him to the station for further questioning.

The investigation into the man is ongoing, and he may face serious consequences. According to China’s Public Security Administration Punishments Law, those who fail to pay outstanding bills can be fined up to 1,000 yuan (US$140) and face up to 15 days of detention.

One online commenter noted, “The police should not only punish him for not paying but also for driving without a license.” Another added, “What was he thinking? He cannot possibly escape with all the high-resolution surveillance cameras and police facial recognition technology.”