RECENTLY, a Malaysian man shared his experience, revealing that living in Johor Bahru was even more expensive than Kuala Lumpur, mainly due to lower salaries and the steep cost of living.

Now, another Malaysian woman has echoed similar sentiments, claiming that prices in JB are, in fact, higher than in KL.

@enaizsati_ took to TikTok to share her experience after moving from Selangor to JB a year ago.

She visited a Ramadan bazaar, intending to buy a murtabak, assuming it would cost around RM7 to RM8 per piece.

To her surprise, the prices ranged from RM10 to RM11 at the bazaar. She later posted about this on Instagram, only to find out that a murtabak stall in Bandar Dato Onn was charging as much as RM19 per piece.

Naturally, this left @enaizsati_ speechless.

“It’s true what people say: people from KL and Selangor who work in JB experience culture shock when they see the prices. It’s true. Prices in JB are far more expensive than in KL. But yeah, that’s life,” said @enaizsati_.

Her TikTok video has since gone viral, amassing 1.1 million views and over 6,300 comments from Malaysian netizens who shared similar experiences.

TikTok user @Icing4787 shared that she grew up in JB and was shocked when she came to work in KL and realised that food was cheaper in JB.

“I grew up in Jb and when I started working in KL, I was shocked to see how much cheaper food items were in JB. A 100Plus in JB used to cost RM4.20 when I was little, but in KL, it’s only RM3.30.”

Another netizen who resided in JB shared that she purchased a beef murtabak for RM16.

“Imagine going to a night market to buy apam balik and suddenly being shocked to see the price is RM5, RM6. In Ipoh, it’s usually only RM2.50,” shared @lala.