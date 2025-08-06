Proton X50 rams through shop entrance in viral video

THE atmosphere at a shop turned chaotic when its front entrance was rammed by a Proton X50 driven at high speed by a woman.

Through a video uploaded to TikTok @izahoneygold, the incident happened at around 11:05am yesterday.

The CCTV footage shows a red Proton X50 speeding and ramming into the front section of the shop.

The incident caused a worker to climb over the counter before running out of the shop as she was worried about being hit.

It is understood that the car belonged to the user who uploaded the video and was driven by her cousin at the time of the incident.

“Cousin was driving on the day of the incident. She also wanted to go see her car at the workshop. In the end, both cars ended up at the workshop. I have two Proton X50s, so when my cousin wanted to borrow one, I let her.

“Cousin said it’s okay, she will settle the car repairs and compensation for the shop damage. Just be patient - when the borrower is VVIP level, they straight away ‘park’ inside the shop,“ she wrote in the comments section.

So far, her video has received over 219,700 views and 4,088 likes at the time of writing.

In the comments section, many were shocked seeing the video and grateful that no victims were involved in the incident.

“So much to bear now. Fix own car at workshop and fix other people’s car plus shop damage compensation. Disaster!” commented Mariam.

“I think that’s this is the first and last time she will borrow your car and won’t borrow anyone’s car again hahaha. Her lesson was very expensive,“ another user commented.