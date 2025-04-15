THE Putra Heights gas pipeline blaze that took place on April 1 has caused widespread destruction to residents’ homes, resulting in damages estimated to be in the millions of ringgit.

However, one of the victims was fortunate enough to recover her gold jewellery amidst the ruins.

A TikTok video posted by a jewellery store revealed that the homeowner had miraculously found several pieces of gold jewellery and a few banknotes, although the value of the recovered items were not disclosed.

“These were all the assets that survived the fire.

“So many sad stories have been shared by the residents of Putra Heights, yet they manage to smile in the face of adversity,” the video caption read.

The owner visited the store to have her surviving jewellery professionally cleaned. After a thorough cleaning process, the precious items were restored to their original shine, looking as good as new.

Based on the video, the recovered jewellery collection included several rings, necklaces, bracelets, and what appeared to be a pair of earrings.

Last week, the Selangor Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, estimated that more than 400 homes were affected by the blaze, with total property damage estimated at RM64.5 million.

Inspections recorded 81 houses completely destroyed, another 81 partially damaged, 57 houses affected but not burnt, and 218 houses unaffected by the fire.