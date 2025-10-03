HEAVY vehicle accidents are nothing new on Malaysian roads, as reckless driving by buses and lorries continues to fuel safety concerns.

A recent video of a bus tailgating dangerously on the Raub-Lipis route went viral and it only reinforced public frustration over the issue, with netizens demanding accountability from both the driver and the bus company.

The 1-minute and 7-second clip, shared by X user @HezeriSamsuri on March 10, captures the bus aggressively cutting into the lane of the dashcam owner, coming dangerously close to a collision on the narrow, two-lane road.

It then swerved into another vehicle’s lane, further escalating the already hazardous situation.

The incident, which occurred on a key route along the East Coast, has struck a chord with Malaysians who have shared similar harrowing experiences.

Comments on the post reflect growing frustration. @Pokpih wrote, “Fine the bus company, I’m furious,“ while @AziziBasyah quipped, “Did the bus driver get their license from Konoha or what?”.

@MatRiduan1 urged action, stating, “Just report it to JPJ and the police,“ and @hrithaqil3 recounted, “I experienced this when heading back to my village before Ramadan... On the Segamat road. It was so close, tailgating aggressively even on winding roads.”

With many accidents involving buses lately, online outrage persists, with calls for stricter enforcement and improved driver training to ensure safety especially on rural roads.

However, some, like @whytapgosleep, suggested practical solutions, noting, “The tip for traveling at night is to leave before or after the buses depart. That way, you won’t cross paths with them.”

While this incident did not result in an accident, many fear it’s only a matter of time before history repeats itself.

Without stricter enforcement and better driver accountability, reckless driving by heavy vehicles will remain a recurring issue on the roads.