WHEN faced with unusable school toilets, most students would report the issue to their teacher or principal—but not this bold young student! Instead, he took his complaint straight to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The heartwarming moment unfolded on March 14 while Anwar was visiting a Ramadan bazaar in Kamunting.

In a now-viral 28-second TikTok video posted by @norsahida89, Anwar is seen listening intently as a school student shares concerns about the toilets at Sekolah Kebangsaan Long Jaafar.

Taking the issue seriously, Anwar immediately notes down the details and instructs his political secretary, Kamil Munim, to follow up.

“Sekolah Kebangsaan Long Jaafar. Two toilets not working,“ he states in the video.

He then quips with a smile: “I’ll have to call Fadhlina later.” His remark, referring to Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, quickly grabbed attention.

In a delightful turn, Fadhlina herself responded directly in the TikTok comments, acknowledging Anwar’s words:

“Ok PMX, heard my name being summoned.”

Her swift response drew cheers from netizens, who praised her efficiency and attentiveness.

The video has since gone viral, with Malaysians praising the student’s bravery for bringing the issue directly to the country’s leader.

KinHaris: “Your level is different, kid. Others report to their class teacher, but you go straight to the Prime Minister!”

hatamohamed: “This kid is legendary—worthy of a history book entry! This video will last for decades and become a lifelong memory for them. Imagine that—directly reporting an issue to PMX!”

bardtigersevenone: “Respect, kid! Straight to PMX—no middleman needed! Now that’s how you get immediate action!”