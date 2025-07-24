RM43 for 3 street burgers in JB shocks netizens over price

STREET burgers are often seen as a budget-friendly indulgence — but one man’s experience in Johor Bahru has stunned netizens after he paid over RM40 for just three burgers.

Mohd Taufik recently shared his experience on Threads, revealing he was charged RM43.50 for two chicken cheese burgers and one special chicken cheese burger from a street stall.

He also posted a photo of the burger, expressing his frustration over the thin-looking patty and what he felt was an unjustifiable price tag.

“The burgers tasted just average, but the price felt like I was paying in Singapore dollars,” he wrote.

One commenter joked, “Is it your first time in Johor Bahru?” — suggesting overpriced street food is common near the Malaysia-Singapore border.

Another coined the term “JBTax,” referring to the unofficial “tax” often associated with eateries operating in border areas.

Many netizens were shocked, pointing out that for RM43.50, Taufik could have eaten at a premium burger restaurant.

Taufik admitted he had intended to support a local street vendor but was left disappointed by the steep price and average flavour.

In response, some Johor Bahru locals came to his aid, recommending alternative burger stalls that offer tastier options for under RM10.