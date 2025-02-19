SINGAPOREAN shoppers in Johor Bahru (JB) are taking their retail habits to new heights—literally rolling their purchases around in full-sized luggage instead of shopping bags.

What started as a way to ease the strain of carrying heavy shopping hauls has turned into a full-blown trend.

Shoppers can now be seen navigating malls with rolling suitcases, filling them with everything from clothes to local snacks.

“I used to leave JB feeling like a hunchback,“ a shopper with an oversized suitcase told New Straits Times.

“Now, I shop stress-free, my luggage holds everything from clothes to snacks,“ said a Singaporean met at Johor Bahru City Square shopping complex.

Luggage brands are jumping on the bandwagon, marketing trendy, colourful suitcases as the ultimate “shopping companion.” Some Singaporeans even see them as a style statement.

However, not everyone is on board with the trend.

While some shop owners welcome the increased sales, others say the bulky luggage creates space constraints. An optometry store in the mall noted that while Singaporeans often buy lenses, their oversized suitcases make it uncomfortable for other shoppers.

A Malaysian shopper also voiced frustration, saying that large luggage blocks escalators and walkways, causing inconvenience.

For many Singaporeans, though, the convenience outweighs the downsides.

“No more torn bags or struggling with heavy loads,“ said Uma, a Singaporean shopper.

“I could even take a quick nap on my suitcase if needed,“ she said with a laugh.