FOR years, Singaporeans have been crossing the border to Malaysia to take advantage of lower prices, thanks to the strength of the Singapore dollar.
However, one concerned Singaporean traveler has urged her fellow countrymen to be more mindful and respectful when shopping in Malaysia.
In a now-viral post on Threads, user @ohsammie shared her observations while traveling in Malaysia, noting that goods there are significantly cheaper compared to Singapore.
“As a Singaporean, when I exchange currency, everything here is two to three times cheaper than back home,” she wrote.
While acknowledging the price difference, she advised Singaporeans to be considerate in their comments, urging them to avoid loudly exclaiming, “So cheap here!” as it may come across as insensitive to Malaysians.
“It isn’t really cheap for Malaysians. Don’t amplify their struggles,” she added.
She also suggested that Singaporeans could show appreciation by tipping taxi drivers and service staff as a small gesture of goodwill while traveling in Malaysia.
“Be mindful and respectful of the local context while enjoying your travels,” she concluded.
Her post received a mix of responses from Malaysian netizens. Some Malaysians appreciated her thoughtfulness and agreed with her perspective.
“I agree. A hotel room without a window in Joo Chiat Road costs around RM400++. In Malaysia, you can get a suite. In every country, there are people struggling, including in SG. Cheers,” commented @armsya1204.
Another user, @azrina_mohd, shared a balanced view, stating, “I understand your point of view. Thank you for having common sense, which seems to be lacking nowadays. Although I don’t mind hearing Singaporeans say everything is cheap in Malaysia, some people might be offended. But to each their own. Just enjoy your time here.”
However, some Malaysians disagreed with her sentiment, arguing that her words implied Malaysians are struggling financially.
“Malaysians also say ‘Eh, murahnya!’ (So cheap!) when they find a good deal. I don’t see any issue here. But we are not struggling,” wrote @zielaamjis.
Another user, @hee.reyyk, challenged her perspective, saying, “From your context, it seems like you’re concluding that Malaysians are struggling economically. Many Malaysians can afford to spend lavishly in Singapore too. My advice: don’t jump to conclusions. Many Singaporeans also struggle financially.”
Following the backlash, @ohsammie apologized in the comments, clarifying that she did not intend to generalize and admitted she should not have used the word “struggles.”