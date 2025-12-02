FOR years, Singaporeans have been crossing the border to Malaysia to take advantage of lower prices, thanks to the strength of the Singapore dollar.

However, one concerned Singaporean traveler has urged her fellow countrymen to be more mindful and respectful when shopping in Malaysia.

In a now-viral post on Threads, user @ohsammie shared her observations while traveling in Malaysia, noting that goods there are significantly cheaper compared to Singapore.

“As a Singaporean, when I exchange currency, everything here is two to three times cheaper than back home,” she wrote.

While acknowledging the price difference, she advised Singaporeans to be considerate in their comments, urging them to avoid loudly exclaiming, “So cheap here!” as it may come across as insensitive to Malaysians.

“It isn’t really cheap for Malaysians. Don’t amplify their struggles,” she added.

She also suggested that Singaporeans could show appreciation by tipping taxi drivers and service staff as a small gesture of goodwill while traveling in Malaysia.

“Be mindful and respectful of the local context while enjoying your travels,” she concluded.

ALSO READ: SG man calls out Singaporeans’ cheap behaviour in MY, reminds them to be “humble”