Semporna island brawl over landing fees goes viral

A disturbance triggered by a dispute over landing fees on Timba-Timba Island, Semporna, on Wednesday has gone viral on social media and raised public concern.

The incident was reported to the Semporna district police at about 7.56pm by a 27-year-old male complainant who works as a manager for a tourism company.

According to a police statement on Thursday, the victim, who was escorting a group of tourists, claimed he was attacked by several individuals on the island. Preliminary investigations found that the disturbance stemmed from a dispute over landing fees.

The victim’s company is believed to have already made a payment to one company managing the fee collection but was asked to pay again by another company upon landing on the island. This dispute subsequently led to the disturbance.

The incident, which went viral on social media, has drawn various negative reactions from the public, raising concerns that it could damage Semporna’s image as a tourist destination and cause anxiety regarding tourist safety.

The police have opened an investigation paper under Section 147 of the Penal Code (rioting) and have so far arrested three local suspects aged between 25 and 27.

Acting Semporna police chief DSP Jaafar Hakim, advised the public not to make any speculations that could cause public anxiety and harm the image of the Semporna district as a safe tourist destination.