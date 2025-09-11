Setapak resident pleads for help over nightly motorbike noise

FOR many, a peaceful night’s sleep is all that’s needed after a long day in a pretty noisy world, but for one resident in Setapak, even that is out of reach.

Anis, a frustrated local, took to Threads to voice her concerns about a group of rowdy motorcyclists who regularly disturb the peace with loud revving and dangerous stunts like wheelies during prime bedtime hours.

“How do we report these mischievous kids? Where are their parents?” she asked.

“Every night, they’re doing wheelies and revving their motorbikes here. It’s insanely noisy, almost every day between 9pm and 11pm. It’s so stressful. People are trying to sleep.”

Anis also shared video clips from her high-rise apartment, clearly capturing the deafening noise levels from the street below, offering proof of just how disruptive the riders have become.

Her post quickly gained traction, with many netizens sympathising with her plight. Several even shared contact numbers for nearby police stations, urging her to report the incidents so that patrols could be dispatched to handle the situation.

“Just call the police or the nearest station and request a patrol. At the same time, keep this video as a reference in case the officer on duty asks,” advised Faizal in the comments.

Others directed their frustration at the parents of the teens involved, blaming poor supervision for the nightly chaos.

“When an accident happens, that’s when the parents show up and say, ‘Our late child was a good and obedient one,’” one user remarked bitterly.

Some commenters, visibly irritated by the video evidence, jokingly suggested taking matters into their own hands — from throwing eggs to using rubber bands and stones to scare the riders away.

While the humour may have been in jest, the underlying message from netizens was clear: enough is enough, and action needs to be taken to restore peace to Setapak’s quiet nights.