Several abandoned cars left on Cyberjaya road, sparking safety concerns

A viral video recently highlighted road safety concerns after a woman spotted a row of abandoned cars left on a road in Cyberjaya.

“The cars have been left there for months, with missing tyres, broken mirrors, and road tax that has expired for years.

“Where are the owners? What is going on?” read the caption of the viral video, posted on TikTok.

The video also showed that the Sepang Municipal Council had placed warning notices on the abandoned cars.

In addition, the vehicles appeared to be filled with rubbish, which was also seen scattered around them.

Netizens were equally concerned and baffled by the discovery. However, one user speculated that the cars may have been left there by international university students and workers.

Commenters supported this claim, alleging that several international students had abandoned their cars near university grounds.

Another user also claimed to have seen several abandoned vehicles in Cyberjaya condominiums.