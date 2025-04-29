A viral video showing a delivery rider dragging two large bags of food across the floor at Suntec City in Singapore has sparked a mix of sympathy and outrage online.

The incident, which occurred on April 13, led to the rider’s suspension by the platform after the clip was shared with the Singaporean news outlet Stomp.

In the 12-second video, the rider can be seen hunched over as he drags the overflowing plastic bags towards the carpark.

While some viewers empathised with the rider’s struggle to carry such a hefty load, others expressed concern over the food’s hygiene.

Dan, who submitted the video to Stomp, said, “I do sympathise with him as it was a lot to carry, but he could have just made two trips. It was food he was managing. I can’t imagine if it was my order being dragged on the floor to me.”

He also raised questions about the platform’s quality control, asking, “Do they have any quality or service protocols in place to ensure such actions do not occur?”

Responding to the incident, the delivery platform confirmed the rider’s suspension and emphasised their commitment to hygiene.

The company further explained that riders are encouraged to use the app’s split order feature when managing large deliveries, which ensures additional support and prevents delays.

However, the rider’s suspension sparked backlash from netizens, who criticised the lack of empathy towards him and called out Dan for publicly shaming the rider instead of offering assistance.

One user called Vijay Nair commented: “Whoever took the video shame on you.”

“Instead of taking video and shaming him and getting his account banned. You could have asked him not to drag or also HELP,” Haziq Nazid wrote.

“Looks like he is suffering from back problems but still need to earn a living,” Gloria Chun sympathised.