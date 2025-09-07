“So wholesome!” — Kind uncle gifts RM20 voucher after spotting young Steinbeck fan at bookstore

SOMETIMES, love for literature can create the sweetest moments of human connection.

Today at the bookstore Kino Damansara Heights, a simple act of generosity left both the giver and the receiver smiling.

According to a social media post, a young lady was at the shop, preparing to purchase a book by John Steinbeck, when a kind-hearted stranger approached her.

ALSO READ: “This is the Malaysia we want—unity and love beyond race” - Kind M’sian treats orphans to new Raya outfits, receives praise

“An uncle gave his RM20 voucher to this young lady because he saw her carrying a Steinbeck book to be purchased, and said that he’s a huge fan of the author and that he appreciates new fans of his work,” the post read.

The gesture not only helped the young reader but also created a heartwarming reminder of how shared passions can spark human kindness.

Netizens quickly reacted to the story, sharing their own delight and admiration:

“This is the sweetest story ever,” e_mellyberry commented.

“So wholesome!” brroangkootoob wrote.