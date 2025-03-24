MALAYSIANS are known for their warmth and generosity—regardless of race or religion, there is always someone willing to lend a helping hand.

Recently, a heartwarming video went viral, capturing the kindness of a Malaysian man who bought Raya clothes for orphans.

In the two-minute TikTok video, influencer Devadass David is seen entering a clothing store in Senawang, Negeri Sembilan, accompanied by a group of excited children.

“Guys, today we’re buying baju Raya for all these kids,” David announced, sparking cheers from the children.

He then encouraged them to pick their favorite colours before letting them choose any clothing and songkok they liked.

“When I see them, it reminds me of my childhood. Today, being able to buy things for them makes me emotional, but I can’t cry,” David shared.

“I know what it’s like to be an orphan. When people ask if I understand their feelings—I do, because I’ve been through everything.

“Being able to do this for them today makes me happy because it reminds me of my father,” he added, recalling how, after his father’s passing, he was raised by his mother without any help from relatives.

