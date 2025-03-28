A stray dog in Tawau, Sabah was recently found by the public skinned alive, believed to have been caused by an individual recently.

The poor canine suffered gruesome injuries which left nearly half of its dorsal skin torn off. Additionally it also suffered a deep incision on its abdomen, severe muscle damage in its right hind thigh and an open fracture wound on its right ankle.

Upon discovery by an owner of a shoplot, members of The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) branch in Tawau immediately tended to the animal and brought it to the nearest vet clinic.

According to the Malaysian Stray Animal Association (SAFM) in its Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/DHpr2Ody6b7/?img_index=8 post on Wednesday, the dog succumbed to its injuries despite undergoing a three-hour-long surgery at the Noki Veterinary & Surgery Clinic.

SAFM further said reports of the incident have been lodged with the police and the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS).

“SAFM strongly condemns this horrific act of cruelty. Such brutality has no place in our society, and we urge the authorities to act swiftly to bring the perpetrator to justice,“ it said.

The association is calling for the individual responsible to be prosecuted under Section 18 of the Animal Welfare Enactment 2015, which carries penalties of up to RM100,000, three years’ imprisonment, or both.

SAFM has appealed for a thorough investigation into the case and is urging eyewitnesses or anyone with relevant information to assist the authorities.

Reports of animal abuse can be made to SAFM via its hotline at 013-7066770.