A playful porcupine became an unlikely centre of attention when it dashed towards the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, during a polo match in Pekan last Tuesday.

The lighthearted moment, shared by Kesultanan Pahang on Facebook, quickly went viral, charming netizens with its unexpected sweetness.

“Heartwarming... That was the amusing behavior of a porcupine that suddenly ran and attempted to approach His Royal Highness, the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah, while His Majesty was graciously playing polo in Pekan, Pahang, on February 11, 2024, at around 5pm,” read the post’s caption.

The encounter, which has garnered over 274,000 views, 6,300 likes and 250 comments, left many in awe of the Sultan’s approachable nature, a quality that has endeared him to both people and animals alike.

One user called Azmi Hamid commented: “Among all the people there, the porcupine chose to approach Tuanku, showing that when a leader is just, they are not only loved by the people but by all beings.”

Khairul, praised His Majesty’s kindness, saying, “A king of the people, always in the hearts of his subjects. I may not be a subject of Pahang, but my respect for His Majesty has remained since the time of his late father.”

Many echoed similar sentiments, applauding the Sultan’s humility and his ability to connect with both his subjects and the natural world.