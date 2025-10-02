“Tak boleh meh?” — Singaporean refuels RON95 in Johor after BUDI95 rollout, angers netizen

A Singapore-registered car was caught refuelling with RON95 petrol at a Johor station despite the ban on foreign vehicles buying subsidised fuel.

According to Guang Ming Daily, the incident came to light after a Facebook post showed the driver filling up with RON95 at about 3.55am in the Permas Jaya area.

The individual who uploaded the clip said he tried to remind the driver that foreign-registered cars are not allowed to purchase the fuel.

The driver, however, brushed him off and turned to the cashier, asking: “Tak boleh meh?” (Can’t I?).

The video quickly spread online, drawing angry reactions as many called for strict enforcement, while some criticised the station staff for not cutting off the pump.

Under the BUDI 95 subsidy scheme, which took effect on September 30 nationwide, eligible Malaysians can purchase RON95 at RM1.99 per litre as opposed to RM2.60.

However, foreign-registered vehicles are strictly prohibited from buying RON95.

Netizens have since tagged police and the Johor Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry in the post, urging immediate action.