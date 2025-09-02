‘The best!’ — Waiter wins hearts for patiently serving blind couple at dim sum outlet

ON National Day, a simple yet heartwarming moment stole the spotlight online.

A video shared by user faizinhouse on Threads showed a waiter at a local dim sum outlet patiently assisting a blind couple — from carefully taking their order to serving them with the utmost care.

The caption on the video read: “This waiter warms my heart on National Day. He serves this blind couple patiently from taking orders and even serves them. Awwww. You are the best, sir.”

The wholesome clip quickly captured the attention of netizens, who flooded the comments with praise for the waiter’s compassion. Many also noted that the staff at this chain outlet are well-trained.

One user called niasyah.ksh wrote, “Yes, a few times when I came with luggage, their staff helped me carry it and placed it in a convenient spot.”

“I’ve been to several different Dolly Dim Sum branches, and the service is consistent, especially when attending to kids,” farahchelamin commented.

“The best!” asyiqinahmad reacted to the video post.