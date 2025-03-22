A towering giant in Kuala Lumpur’s skyline, Merdeka 118 has left visitors awestruck—but for one American tourist, its sheer size sparked an entirely different reaction.

Rhea, who is no stranger to skyscrapers, went viral after posting a video expressing her unease at the sheer height of the world’s second-tallest building.

ALSO READ: “Puts US to shame” - American content creator raves about MRT, says its “well-maintained”

Standing at an impressive 678.9 meters, Merdeka 118 dwarfs everything around it, and for Rhea, that was a little unsettling.

“Idk why this building frightens me to look at,” she admitted in the video.

Filming from her apartment on the 27th floor, she panned her camera across Kuala Lumpur’s skyline to illustrate just how dominant the structure is.

“I need you guys to understand how massive this building is. Like, number one, I’m on the 27th floor, and this is my view. No zoom, okay.”

She then pointed to two neighboring high-rises, noting that each was around 40 stories tall. However, neither came close to Merdeka 118, which loomed over them like a giant.

The video quickly gained traction online, with netizens chiming in with their thoughts. Some echoed her amazement, while others highlighted how far the tower’s presence extends beyond the city.

One commenter called farabian remarked, “It’s the 2nd tallest building in the world for a reason.”

SIR YOBBO added, “I can still see the tower from Shah Alam. Can you imagine how far Shah Alam is from Kuala Lumpur?”

“I went to the 89th floor of that building for a meeting . Pretty cool. I can see the entire city and beyond from up there,” BATIKTEKTURA wrote.