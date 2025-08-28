“This is Malaysia, guys!” — M’sians unite to save young Indonesian woman who fainted on MRT

DURING peak hours on the MRT this morning, a young woman fainted in the women’s coach—and what happened next became a powerful reminder of Malaysia’s kindness and unity.

According to a commuter who shared the incident on Threads, the girl, whom she fondly called “pretty miss”, was standing when she suddenly grew weak and collapsed.

“I quickly stood up to give her my seat, but she was really weak. Everyone around went ‘ehh ehh’ and rushed to hold her so she wouldn’t fall.”

As panic filled the coach, strangers of all races and backgrounds stepped in without hesitation.

One woman noticed the fainted passenger’s bottle on the floor, but it was empty. The commuter recalled asking for water:

“To my surprise, many said, ‘I have, I have!’ Everyone took out their water to offer.”

Another Chinese passenger shouted from afar, offering Minyak Cap Kapak, while another pulled out essential oil. Others used a book to fan her, trying desperately to revive the young woman.

When the train stopped at Merdeka Station, some passengers tried to get help from auxiliary police.

Another pressed the emergency intercom to alert MRT staff.

“Everything worked, and everyone really played their part. This is Malaysia, guys!” the commuter wrote.

By the time the train reached Pasar Seni, passengers decided to carry her out.

“Four people carried pretty miss, while I carried her handbag. But hilariously, I picked up the wrong bag! One of the ladies said, ‘That’s mine, this is hers!’ We all laughed.”

Auxiliary police and MRT staff quickly took over, placing her on the floor with a bag as a cushion. Cold water was applied to her face, and slowly, she began regaining consciousness.

The post revealed that she is an Indonesian, likely a student working here, who had been unwell since the day before.

Despite that, she still went to work. Her friends later arrived to accompany her, and she was taken to rest in the MRT station’s emergency room.

The commuter who shared the experience ended with pride:

“That’s the story of my morning. Just want to say—I’m proud that Malaysians are so kind.”

Later, the girl herself also left a comment on the post to thank everyone who helped her that morning, saying, “Hi sis, it was actually me who fainted in the MRT coach yesterday.

“Thank you so much for helping me! I really appreciate you and everyone else who did their best to help and even carried me.

“I’m so grateful to be living in Malaysia because the people are so kind—that’s why I’ve stayed here for so long.

“May Allah bless you all! I hope one day we can meet again so I can personally thank you.”