THE Royal Thai Police is in mourning following a devastating helicopter accident that claimed the lives of three dedicated officers on Saturday afternoon.

According to Thai news website Khaosod, the tragic incident unfolded in the skies above Prachuap Khiri Khan province, casting a shadow over the law enforcement community.

The Bell 212 helicopter, operated by the Kanchanaburi Police Aviation Unit, was returning from a routine police operation at Surat Thani airport when disaster struck around 1pm.

Witnesses reported seeing the aircraft engulfed in flames before it plummeted to the ground near a local airbase in Mueang district.

The victims have been identified as three devoted members of the Royal Thai Police who died serving their country: Police Lieutenant Colonel Pratueng Chulert, who served as the aircraft’s pilot, Police Sub-Lieutenant Songpol Boonchai, the co-pilot, and Police Sub-Lieutenant Thinkrit Suwannanoi, the onboard mechanic.

All three officers were pronounced dead at the scene, their lives cut tragically short while carrying out their professional duties.

In what authorities describe as a remarkable turn of events amid the catastrophe, one officer aboard the helicopter managed to deploy his parachute and escape the doomed aircraft.

Emergency responders are working to determine his current condition, though details remain limited as rescue operations continue.

The swift response of emergency services and firefighters to the crash site underscored the gravity of the situation, though their efforts could not save the three officers who remained trapped in the burning wreckage.

National Police Chief Police General Kitrat Panphet has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.

The probe will examine all possible factors that may have contributed to the aircraft’s mechanical failure and subsequent destruction.

“We have lost three brave officers who dedicated their lives to protecting and serving our nation,“ the police chief reportedly stated in his official response.

“Our hearts go out to their families during this incredibly difficult time, and we are committed to uncovering the truth behind this tragedy.”

The investigation will focus on determining what caused the in-flight emergency that led to the helicopter’s catastrophic failure, with experts examining both mechanical and operational factors.

This latest tragedy adds to the risks faced daily by members of the Royal Thai Police’s aviation units, who regularly undertake dangerous missions across the country’s diverse terrain.

The loss of these three officers serves as a stark reminder of the sacrifices made by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty.

The police force has pledged to provide full support to the families of the deceased officers as they navigate this profound loss, while the broader law enforcement community honors the memory of their fallen colleagues.