Uncle blows smoke at diner who asked him not to light up

AN “uncle” sparked outrage online after allegedly blowing cigarette smoke at a diner who told him not to smoke at a restaurant.

The incident, shared on Reddit, drew heated reactions from netizens.

User @freakfingers12 said: “When I went back to Malaysia, suddenly many ignorant uncles were like this everywhere. My wife is pregnant and I brought my toddler too. Some even deliberately smoke or vape indoors. Have some decency lah.”

Another, @-psychogeek-, shared a cheeky story: “A friend of mine decided to fart at a smoker. The guy got angry... my friend told him, ‘my fart won’t cause cancer’.”

Meanwhile, @HazelNut_Addict criticised older smokers as entitled, writing: “They think they can do anything and get away with it just because ‘I ate more salt than you’. Like bro this isn’t the 90’s.”

User @StatusDimension8 called smokers “the bane of society” for ignoring the law. “They will just dump their ciggie sticks after they are done, littering the ground and someone else has to clean it up.”

Some blamed weak enforcement. @zhifez commented: “At this point I’m already giving up and avoiding these places altogether. Our government set up all these laws but never enforced them. Restaurant owners also won’t do much because most of them are returning customers. At best you call the authorities but chances are the violators are gone by the time the former arrives.”

Since 2019, smoking and vaping have been banned at all eateries nationwide, including outdoor areas, unless smokers are at least three metres away. Offenders face fines of up to RM10,000 or jail.