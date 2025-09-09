Viral video shows youth stealing handbag during prayer time

A disturbing incident captured on video has ignited widespread condemnation on social media after footage emerged showing a young male stealing a woman’s handbag while she was engaged in prayer at a mosque in Johor.

The viral footage shows the perpetrator entering the women’s prayer area and taking the handbag while the victim was performing her religious obligations. The incident has drawn particular criticism due to the sacred nature of the location and the violation of gender-segregated worship spaces.

In a post on Reddit, @Zhxrm commented that incidents like this explain why he keeps his phone and wallet in his pocket while praying. @plsdontattackmeok expressed that the worst aspect was the boy entering the women’s prayer space, showing complete lack of shame. @I-Try-2606 agreed, calling it sickening that the perpetrator targeted the women’s area instead of the men’s section, describing it as pure cowardice.

@Superdaneru noted that such theft is commonplace, with even footwear being stolen at mosques. “Best tactic is to show up in the mosque looking dirt poor and wear low-quality slippers so that it doesn’t get stolen. And make sure to keep the phone in your pocket even if it feels like its about to break while praying,“ the user advised.

@manapeerandy1988 shared that this is why he avoids bringing expensive bags to the mosque for prayers, keeping his phone in side pockets instead. @balistafear observed that this demonstrates how the safest places can sometimes be the most dangerous. @ingram0079 expressed disbelief at someone committing theft in a place of worship.

@ForsakenThing2051 suggested that authorities should cane the boy multiple times if caught. The theft has resonated with many worshippers who have experienced similar violations of trust in religious spaces, with some users reporting that protective measures have become necessary even in sacred environments.

Authorities have confirmed they are investigating the matter and will pursue appropriate legal action once the investigation is complete. Police have not yet released additional details about the case or potential charges.