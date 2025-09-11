Seven suspects detained over armed robbery spree in Negeri Sembilan

SEREMBAN: Police have arrested five men and two women suspected of involvement in a series of armed robberies and home break-ins around the area, causing losses of approximately RM70,000 between June and August.

Nilai police chief Superintendent Abdul Malik Hasim confirmed that all seven suspects, who are in their 30s, were detained by the Negeri Sembilan Criminal Investigation Department during a two-hour operation on August 26 in Bukit Pelandok, Port Dickson, and Ampang in Selangor.

He stated that background checks revealed all male suspects had prior criminal and drug-related offences, while the female suspects had no previous records.

Their method involved breaking into homes by prying windows open before attacking occupants with machetes and stealing valuables including jewellery, mobile phones, and cash.

The case is being investigated under Sections 395/397, 412, 414, and 457 of the Penal Code.

In a separate case, Abdul Malik announced the arrest of four local men in their 20s and 40s suspected of breaking into a telecommunications facility near the Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan water tank on August 24.

All suspects were arrested in the Kota Warisan residential area in Sepang, Selangor, on the same day and were found to have prior criminal and drug-related records.

They admitted involvement in five break-ins at telecommunications facilities around Nilai since last month.

That case is being investigated under Sections 457 and 34 of the Penal Code. – Bernama