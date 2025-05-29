A young Malaysian has taken to X to anonymously unleash her fury over her parents’ “terribly bad” financial decisions, specifically their refusal to save for their children’s education.

In a raw and emotional post, the girl revealed the stark reality: despite earning salaries “in the tens of thousands,“ her parents have made a conscious choice to have “no savings at all for the children’s education.”

The reason behind this decision, according to the frustrated youth, is a deeply ingrained generational pattern.

The parents, mirroring their own upbringing, have opted not to fund their children’s schooling.

“The reason: because their parents didn’t do it that way before.

ALSO READ: Middle-class dad earning RM10k feels financial strain

“I’m hurt by my own parents who were obviously struggling, why do the children have to suffer too?”

This candid and heartbreaking post quickly gained traction, with many netizens coming to the parents’ defense.

One user, @notUrAvarageSir, retorted, “Want to say it’s their responsibility? Want to say who asked you to be born? Want to say you didn’t even ask to be born? Wrong, no, you have to remember, there are small children who are abused, parents who sell their own children, children who are abused. It’s good that your parents gave you a place to shelter and gave you food, you should be grateful, don’t be ignorant.”

Adding to the criticism, @eltheroo suggested the teen’s lifestyle might be a contributing factor: “Feels like you’re the one who gobbled up all their money, right? Latest iPhone, eating at T20-level buka puasa buffets, own car (I assume). Suddenly want to bring it up. Here, just go to a government university like the others, it’s not like you’ll die. Or even community college is cheap, your monthly allowance can cover it.”

Another netizen echoed the sentiment of self-reliance, commenting, “Why don’t you, the anonymous one, try working and finding money yourself? Only then will you know how difficult it is to earn a living to feed you from small until you’re grown up.”