A Malaysian commuter recently shared her frustrating experience waiting for the LRT, and let’s just say, it wasn’t the smooth, convenient ride we all hope for.

In a post on Threads, she detailed how she waited 30 minutes for a train, only to find herself waiting for eight before she could finally get on.

The whole ordeal left her drenched in sweat, and she called it “such a torturous experience — truly reflects the ‘Malaysia standard.’”

But that wasn’t the end of it.

The post quickly turned into a comparison with her recent experience in Bangkok, where she found herself in a crowded station.

Unlike the LRT, however, Bangkok’s public transport responded in a way that left her genuinely impressed.

“Within two minutes, the they sent in an empty train to ease the rush,” she recalled. “I was genuinely impressed.”

Her post quickly went viral, resonating with fellow Malaysian commuters who chimed in with their own frustrations.



“Well. I got kicked off the train at Pasar Seni. The train I was on turned back instead of continuing to the next station. Something is broken and nobody is admitting it,” said @ninjas_live_here.

Another commuter echoed similar sentiments: “We’re still lagging behind in terms of public transportation. I take the LRT to work. I had to deboard during rush hour and even after rush hour many times to wait for the next train. It was never planned for expansion if there was a need. It shows that we never plan for the future. Connectivity of stations are poor too.”

