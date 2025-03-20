A woman who bought a RM39 “premium cake” that went viral online was shocked to find it moldy upon arrival.

The video, posted on TikTok by user @chamiebasir on March 19, has sparked discussion among netizens over its price and quality.

In the 2-minute, 17-second clip, she explained that the cake had been heavily criticised due to its high price.

“Most sellers price it at RM12, RM13, or RM15 at most. I wanted to try it to see if it’s worth the price,“ she said.

She noted that the shipping was fast, with the order sent out the next day.

“Hopefully, it tastes good because I really like moist chocolate cake,“ she added.

However, her excitement quickly faded when she unpacked the parcel.

“Doesn’t it come in a box? Why is it like this?” she questioned, showing that the cake was only wrapped in bubble wrap with a sleeve.

Upon opening it, she found white spots all over.

“See? Even though they shipped it early, there’s white stuff all over it.”

After smelling the cake, she commented that it didn’t have a premium scent.

“It smells like a regular chocolate cake,“ she said.

She also compared it to another similar cake she had purchased earlier, which did not have the same issue.

“I bought this one 2-3 days later, yet it’s already moldy. I don’t know when they made this cake, but I’m going to eat it. I’ve removed the moldy parts, and hopefully, I won’t get a stomachache.”

She then poured the chocolate ganache over the cake and took a bite.

“The ganache covers the taste of the cake itself. The premium part is the ganache, not the cake, because it is thick and not too sweet — but RM39 is still pricey.”

Netizens reacted with mixed opinions.

Some warned against eating the moldy cake, with @ciperdy commenting: “Even a little mold is unsafe to eat. The spores have already spread throughout the cake.”

Others took a humorous approach, with @sheeeshooo00 saying: “No wonder it’s RM39, it comes with extra protein,“ while @tiyyyy._ joked, “RM39 includes the mold. Mold is expensive these days.”

Another user, @baybee123456, pointed out the lack of premium quality: “Even from the outside, it doesn’t look premium. The packaging is disappointing.”

Meanwhile, @muhammadazri918 sarcastically commented: “That white stuff isn’t mold, it’s carbon fiber.”

