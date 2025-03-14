Good food hygiene is essential so what we eat is safe. Recently, a woman was horrified to find worms crawling inside a bottle of soy sauce—after she had already used it on her meal.

TikTok user @apple_2909 shared a nine-second video showing maggots wriggling inside the soy sauce bottle.

To make matters worse, she said in the comments that she had unknowingly consumed some of the contaminated sauce.

“I think I’ve swallowed dozens. Let them socialise in my stomach,“ she quipped, attempting to make light of the unpleasant situation.

She added that the bottle’s cap appeared clean, which is why she didn’t suspect anything was wrong.

Her shocking discovery quickly went viral, racking up over 2.1 million views and 800 comments from disgusted netizens.

One commenter speculated that improper storage may have led to the contamination.

“Maybe because the soy sauce wasn’t properly closed, a fly landed and left its babies. Huhu,” wrote @nooratiqahamir.

Others reacted with a mix of humor and concern: “Wow, extra protein,” joked user apeni.

“That’s why I never use soy sauce outside, only at home,” said Cikah.

