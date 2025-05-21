BEING vigilant of one’s surroundings is something everyone should practise at all times, regardless of the location.

One woman recently learnt a valuable lesson after her purse was stolen from her unlocked car. The incident served as a terrifying wake-up call for her.

“From that day onwards, I have kept my car locked even when I leave it for a short while.

“I no longer place my phone or bag on any table when I’m eating out. You grow through experience, don’t you?” she said in a TikTok video.

The theft occurred while she was in a store for just five minutes in Kajang. In the video, a man riding a motorcycle approached a red Axia shortly after the woman had exited the vehicle.

He then opened the driver’s side door, looked around the car, closed the door, and briefly turned away. Shortly afterwards, he reopened the door, took what is believed to be her purse, and fled the scene.

Among the stolen possessions, apart from the purse, were her identification card, bank card, marriage certificate, and driving licence.

She had to pay RM265 to replace her identification card, a discounted rate from the original RM310.

The woman jokingly remarked that she “felt sorry” for the thief because her purse only contained around RM20, adding: “He would have gotten caught for nothing.”

Netizens advised her to treat the theft as a lesson and avoid being careless in the future. Others shared similar experiences, saying their stolen bags also didn’t contain much cash or any valuables.

“My friend’s bag was stolen, but it only had her baby’s things — nappies and soap. I laughed so hard when the thief snatched it,” one user recalled, amused.

Another user angrily pointed out that the alleged thief appeared physically fit and rode a well-maintained motorcycle, yet still resorted to stealing from others.

Others said the incident served as a personal wake-up call, reminding them how a brief moment of carelessness could lead to serious consequences.

“I once had my wallet stolen at the night market — it felt like I was hypnotised because I was careless. We just take it as a reminder; there’s wisdom in it,” one netizen shared.